We can’t believe we have to write this, but please don’t inhale your Steam Deck fumes

Valve has advised Steam Deck owners not to inhale the console’s exhaust fumes, which is apparently something of a meme within the community.

Spotted by IGN, Reddit user Metapod100 decided it was worth asking Valve directly whether or not it was safe to inhale the Steam Deck’s fumes, admitting that they actually enjoy doing it. Valve responded on Dec. 12 and unsurprisingly recommended against it.

People are going to check if the fumes from the OLED model smell any different, aren’t they? Image via Valve

“As with all electronics, it is generally not recommended you inhale the exhaust fumes on your device. While there are no safety concerns with general usage, directly inhaling the device’s vent fumes should be avoided. We understand that it may be a meme, but please refrain from this behavior for the safety of your health,” reads Valve’s response.

You’d think this would be a no-brainer, but we do live in an age where, upon the Nintendo Switch’s launch, people began licking Switch game cartridges to find out what they taste like. One user, theoozebluez, also describes inhaling Steam Deck fumes as “the adult version of eating tide pods,” which itself was a popular meme years ago. On the contrary, this probably isn’t the most accurate of comparisons, since eating even a single tide pod can kill you.

Huffing Steam Deck fumes, at least as far as Valve can tell, is probably harmless if you only do it once, but for your own safety, you really shouldn’t do it on a regular basis. Still, it’s human nature to not want to do as your told, and there’s nothing Valve can do to prevent anyone from inhaling Steam Deck fumes. That said, this warning does mean Valve can avoid blame if people do start to develop health issues.

Reddit users are having fun with the whole thing, though, with some users like seraphicsorcerer joking that the Steam Deck fumes are the secret to immortality. Andrei-Balan adds, “I’m afraid it’s already too late for 80% in the sub. See you all on the other side.” One user, boredatworkandtired, admits they’d buy an air freshener that smelled of Steam Deck fumes if Valve ever made one.