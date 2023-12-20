Viral watermelon puzzler Suika Game coming to PlayStation… or is it?

Just two months after its Nintendo Switch launch, viral sensation Suika Game (aka that watermelon game streamers were obsessed with) looks to be coming to PlayStation soon, but things may not be as cut and dry as they seem.

A PlayStation Store listing for Suika Game popped up out of nowhere and was first spotted by Siliconera. There’s no mention of a release date or pricing; just a general description of the game itself but, at a first glance, it all seems perfectly normal.

It looks fairly legit, but there’s something off about the whole thing. Image via Gogame Console Publisher Ltd

However, it’s curiously listed as The Suika Game. This may seem like splitting hairs, but considering both the web browser and Switch versions are titled Suika Game without a The, it’s odd that this consistency doesn’t carry over to the PlayStation version. Plus, the key art included with the listing, while matching Suika Game‘s art style, is different to the artwork seen on the Switch store. It sports a blue background instead of yellow and the various fruit, including the watermelon, have different emoji faces.

The most eyebrow raising detail, however, is that the game’s developer, Aladdin X, isn’t mentioned anywhere in the listing. Instead, the publisher is listed as Gogame Console Publisher Ltd which, as far as I can tell, has nothing to do with Suika Game. Its website doesn’t mention the game whatsoever, and according to Eurogamer, the company was only founded last year. Despite being located in the United Kingdom, it only has a single director based in Romania.

Eurogamer’s research also unearthed a potential connection between Gogame and VG Games, the studio responsible for The Last Hope: Dead Zone Survival (the obvious rip-off of The Last of Us that was removed from the Switch eShop this past August). Combined with the lack of any sort of formal announcement from Aladdin X about a PlayStation port, it’s easy to assume that there’s foul play going on.

At the time of writing, there are no statements from Aladdin X, Sony, or Gogame on the matter, so you’ll have to wait and see. Just maybe hold off from wishlisting Suika Game on PlayStation until it’s confirmed to be an official port and not a copycat looking to trick people.