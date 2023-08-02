Cheap The Last of Us ripoff removed from Nintendo’s eShop as Sony goes on the offense

The Last Hope: Dead Zone Survival, a crappy ripoff of the acclaimed The Last of Us for Nintendo Switch, was removed from the Nintendo eShop on Aug. 2 and Sony is attempting to scrub all footage of it from YouTube with copyright claims.

This blatant copy of The Last of Us had been on Nintendo’s U.K. eShop since its launch on June 30 for £0.99. The Last Hope: Dead Zone Survival was developed by Virtual Global Games and features characters similar to The Last of Us‘ Joel and Ellie, fighting to survive in a post-apocalyptic world. The game, though, was immensely buggy and finished after about 20 minutes of playtime.

Now, when you try to access The Last Hope: Dead Zone Survival’s page on Nintendo’s eShop, you get a 404 error and can no longer download the game. It’s currently unclear if Sony asked Nintendo to remove it, if Nintendo did it on its own, or if Virtual Global Games took it down after Sony took action.

This is what you get when accessing The Last Hope: Dead Zone Survival‘s page on Nintendo’s eShop. Screenshot via Nintendo

Nearly every trailer and clip of The Last Hope: Dead Zone Survival has been removed from YouTube after copyright claims from Sony.

You can still find some content about the game, such as the detailed review made by Digital Foundry, but Sony is doing its best to remove everything related to The Last Hope: Dead Zone Survival from the video platform.

It’s unlikely we’ll see The Last Hope: Dead Zone Survival back on Nintendo’s eShop anytime soon as Virtual Global Games could be facing a hefty lawsuit if it attempts to make the game available once again.

