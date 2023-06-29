Viral Grimace Shake trend is now killing your favorite video game characters

The Grimace Shake has rapidly spread its influence across the internet this week and has now even infiltrated the gaming industry, killing your favorite characters.

The McDonald’s Grimace Shake is a limited-time edition shake from McDonald’s that’s released to celebrate Grimace’s birthday. While the shake is interesting, the viral trend that’s been sparked by its release is what everyone online is talking about. The trend originated on TikTok and soon after, gaming companies jumped on the bandwagon.

However, it’s now turned into a killer shake, quite literally.

Before we get into the weeds, we need to explain the trend. The “Grimace Shake” trend sees TikTokers or those on Instagram Reels drinking one of the McDonald’s promo shakes. However, the twist is they then appear to die.

The intensity of these videos can go from just lying down with the drink spilled near them to very absurd ones like someone being carried away by the river with the contents of the McDonald’s shake all over their body.

In the gaming world, Sonic was one of the first to fall from the hands of the Grimace Shake, swiftly followed by Axl Low from the Guilty Gear Series.

The Grimace Shake strikes again… Shoulda went to Dunny Missiles instead. pic.twitter.com/O2Zj5pWll5 — ArcSystemWorks 🔜 #AnimeExpo (@ArcSystemWorksU) June 28, 2023

The pandemic has since spread to the fighting game community, with Street Fighter and Skullgirls following suit. The artists of the gaming community also didn’t skip the opportunity to draw their favorite characters suffering the same fate.

Ultimately, we still don’t know why anyone who’s following the trend ‘dies’ after they drink the Grimace Shake. And that’s kind of the point. The memes have gone so absurd that the Grimace was forced to show up and talk about it.

meee pretending i don't see the grimace shake trendd pic.twitter.com/ZTcnLTESC8 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) June 27, 2023

Funnily enough, Among Us even replied to that comment and participated in the viral trend with their own spin on it.

happy birthday grimace excited to try this sha– pic.twitter.com/nPQMBqpdIz — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) June 28, 2023

As of now, these are just some of the video game characters that have fallen prey to the Grimace Shake trend. We might not even see much more of it though, as the Grimace Shake promotion has been set to wrap up on June 29.

The meme may be running its course, but people have already had their fun with it. Just be careful the last of the memes don’t get your favorite character next.

