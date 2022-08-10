Vince Gilligan still wants to make a ‘GTA style game’ set in the Breaking Bad universe

Vince Gilligan has made a large impact with the Breaking Bad universe that has gone on to inspire one of the hottest legal dramas, Better Call Saul. Now, fans of both series have been calling for more crossovers from the universe to be brought to gaming. And as it turns out, the series creator wants to make a Grand Theft Auto-style game in his larger universe.

First reported by ComicBook.com, Gilligan discussed the idea of a video game set in the Breaking Bad universe on his podcast. He has had multiple pitches for video games, according to the interview, but the one that “makes sense” to him is the potential for a GTA-style game set in his show’s universe.

Gilligan admits that he’s not much of a video game player, but it’s hard to miss the cultural impact that the GTA series had. While there were other little games that made it out to the public, they weren’t like what Gilligan envisioned with a full open-world game like GTA.

The series creator ended the discussion by telling fans not to get their hopes up for a future game set in the Breaking Bad universe. Gilligan said that his team would rather create something good than just another boring game adaptation. While he doesn’t outright say it’s impossible, he did point out the financial and workload limitations it’d place on the team.

In recent months, there have been calls to put Breaking Bad characters in existing games like Fortnite and MultiVersus. Some of these campaigns have even been somewhat successful, with MultiVersus director Tony Huynh acknowledging the fans’ requests for the character.

If fans ever get to see a video game version of Walter White or the greater Breaking Bad universe, it’d likely be received by a welcoming audience.