Video games are warning players to “Stay home, stay safe” with in-game messages

Video game players across the UK will start to see public health warnings in some of their favorite titles.

Developers like Activision Blizzard, Codemasters, and Rebellion are working with the UK government to promote Public Health England’s ‘Stay Home Save Lives’ campaign. The campaign aims to reach as many different communities as possible and educate them on how to stay safe during the current COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

“Young people spend more time playing video games than the rest of the population,” the government said in a press release, “which is why in-game messaging represents a creative, targeted, and immediate way to help reinforce the government’s Stay Home, Protect the NHS, Save Lives message, to gamers.”

The campaign has already added slogans and signs to the popular racing simulation game, DiRT Rally 2.0, produced by Codemasters. While racing, players will see the “Stay home, save lives” message printed on signs that hang over parts of the race track. The game will be free for PlayStation Plus members through the rest of April, so this is the perfect time for Codemasters to help spread the message.

Photo via Codemasters

Other popular games such as Candy Crush Saga, Sniper Elite 4 and Farm Heroes Saga will feature similar in-game messaging.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport in the UK has issued a call for more video game companies to step up and get involved.