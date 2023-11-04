Vampire Survivors is getting a story mode for the first time

Developer Poncle has announced that Vampire Survivors will receive an Adventures update, containing “self-contained miniature story modes that reset and remix the game’s content, following the Survivor’s cast on a series of wacky sidequests.”

Adventures mode is notably the developer’s first effort to introduce a narrative to the game. According to Poncle, the update will be split into several chapters and will add specific items and characters along with their own win conditions, like time limits. Additionally, each Adventure mission will also “offer a little bit of lore text and connect the whole Adventure.”

It’s also worth noting that progression from the main game will not carry over into Adventures aside from Relics and different game modes you have unlocked, “such as Hyper and Inverse.” Additionally, players who complete an Adventure will earn coins they can use in the main game, but nothing else will carry over. Players will also have access to weapons that, while not initially available in an Adventure, will be sold by Merchants. Each Merchant will also be “individual per Adventure.”

Moreover, the developer states that those who complete an Adventure will be rewarded with the “Ascended” mechanic. This means you can reset the Adventure to the first stage “but gain one (1) Ascension point, which you can put into tweaking the Adventure stats to make it more rewarding.” Players can boost Luck, Growth, Curse, and Greed with these points.

The new mode will begin with two Adventures for the base game and one Adventure linked to the Legacy of the Moonspell DLC. Adventures are free aside from those linked to DLC content, which requires you to own the relevant DLC on the platform you’re playing on. Players shouldn’t expect a full story campaign, however, as the developer has clarified that each Adventure will vary in playtime. The first few Adventures “should take players an hour or two each to finish for the first time, but future Adventures might be longer or shorter.”

The Adventures update will launch “soon” for PC via Steam, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android. The mode will also be playable in local co-op.

Vampire Survivors‘ Adventures update will offer players new narrative and lore details as well as a fresh gameplay experience. A release date has yet to be revealed, but seeing as it launches “soon,” we like won’t have long to wait until it’s announced.