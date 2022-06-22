The community has won: Valve patches Team Fortress 2 following playerbase’s appeal to fix bot issue

Valve has fulfilled its promise made on May 26 to all Team Fortress 2 players. The developers of the multiplayer FPS game have finally released a major update that aims to fix the bot issue that has ruined TF2 in recent years.

The TF2 community urged Valve to take a closer look and address the problems that were making the game almost unplayable. Countless bots were invading TF2’s public servers and ruining the experience for players.

These bots were one-shotting legitimate opponents, spamming the chat, and causing massive server crashes. These issues led to the community starting a hashtag movement on Twitter that involved tweeting #SaveTF2 and demanding changes.

The update will be applied to all TF2 players automatically when they restart the game. It fixed several exploits, including one regarding the in-game text chat that was plagued by bots and another exploit that allowed players to run cheats on secure public servers. The new patch also brought some quality of life improvements, such as allowing both teams to kick a player at the same time. Changes like this could diminish the bot issues considerably.

Here are the full notes for Team Fortress 2’s June 2022 update

Fixed an exploit related to clearing the in-game text chat.

Fixed an exploit where players could use sv_cheats on secure servers.

Fixed an exploit where players could teleport back to their own spawn by changing loadout/class while touching the other team’s No Entry gate.

Fixed an exploit with the Huntsman in which a player could change loadout to negate the speed debuff when charged.

Fixed an exploit with the Ap-Sap where players could spam noises.

Fixed an exploit where dispensers could heal through glass on some maps.

Fixed an exploit where a Spy could disguise and create an invisible bullet blocking shield at their feet.

Fixed laggy animations on Halloween bosses, skeletons, ghosts, and other ghoul-like beings.

Fixed the Spy using incorrect disguise weapons when disguising as Soldier, Pyro, Heavy, or Engineer with no member of the same class on the opposing team.

Fixed projectiles sometimes colliding with teammates too early/late.

Fixed being able to change names during a matchmaking game.

Fixed some HUD images being blurry when using low texture settings.

Fixed the Spy’s feigned deaths with the Dead Ringer not showing up in the matchmaking quick team status bar.

Fixed %killername% and other placeholder names sometimes showing up on the kill cam and stats screen.

Re-enabled ability for servers to send disconnect reasons to clients: Added ConVar net_disconnect_reason to use the disconnect reason sent from the client.

Removed Headgear option from the Mann Co. Catalog dropdown list.