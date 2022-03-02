Valve currently developing multiple games, designer says

Greg Coomer, a Valve designer, said in an interview with Axios there are several new games being developed by the company.

“There are multiple games in development right now at Valve, and I think they’re pretty exciting ones,” Coomer said.

No further details followed Coomer’s announcement. A new title coming from Valve would be the first one to do so since March 2020, when Half-Life: Alyx was released. The renowned game developer, who made pioneering esports titles like Counter-Strike, CS:GO, and Dota 2, is also responsible for creating beloved franchises such as Portal, Team Fortress, and Left 4 Dead.

For years, however, many fans of Valve’s games have pleaded for sequels to the aforementioned titles. Nevertheless, the public support did not lead anywhere, which has led to jokes that Valve can’t count. With Coomer’s quote, it’s possible that the highly-anticipated sequels will become reality, but only time will tell.

The Axios interview was conducted due to the highly-anticipated premiere of Steam Deck last weekend. Along with the debut of the new console, Valve also released a short game called Aperture Desk Job, which shows the users the basics of Steam Deck’s control.