Valheim Ashlands release date: When is Valheim’s next biome update?

Ashlands is the new infernal biome update for Valheim, and with this new seasonal patch you’ll get to experience all-new weapons, creatures, locations, and events, leaving many aspiring Norse heroes counting down the days to release.

Recommended Videos

When does Valheim Ashlands release?

Ashlands is a fiery biome with increased difficulty. Image via Iron Gate Studios

Valheim Ashlands, the new infernal-themed biome, has no official release date. Although Iron Gate Studios dropped an epic gameplay reveal trailer on YouTube on April 22, there was yet to be a mention of its full release date.

However, that doesn’t mean you can’t test it before it officially drops in early access.

Is Valheim Ashlands available on PTB?

Yes, Valheim Ashlands is now available for public testing via the public testing branch (PTB). It is worth keeping in mind, while you can test the Ashlands biome on the PTB, it’s still in development meaning you may experience more glitches and bugs while playing on the PTB. So, this is something to keep in mind when diving into the new biome.

In addition, be sure to create a separate save before entering the PTB. If you want to opt out of the PTB and re-enter early access, you’ll need to use a backup of your previous save file.

Once you’ve done that, enter the password “yesimadebackups” into the Beta tab in the game’s Properties section on Steam, and enjoy the biome. If you’re playing via Xbox PC Game Pass, you must head to the “Previews” section in the Insider Hub app, join the “Valehim Public Test,” and then install the “Valehim Public Test” to play.

Ashlands is challenging, and surviving is much more complicated with the new world mechanics. So, if you haven’t played in a while, it might be a good idea to play on your regular server to get used to the crafting and killing aspects before heading into the PTB to enjoy Ashlands.

Although there is no official Ashlands date for the live servers, you can enjoy this new biome on the PTB while the devs are still working on bugs and glitches.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more