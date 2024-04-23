This ever-expanding Norse survival game is getting another massive biome update

Indie survival sensation Valheim recently dropped a trailer for its massive upcoming update Ashlands, set to feature a Hell-like world full of terrors. The expansion is available for public testing and will be free for everyone to enjoy.

Developer Iron Gate published the trailer on April 22 and described the new Ashlands biome as “Valheim‘s most challenging biome yet,” implying lots of trials and tribulations await in its infernal lands. The trailer features all sorts of creatures, from reanimated skeletons to decrepit Norse-inspired ravens to flaming giants and Lovecraftian sea monsters. It appears to have tons of diversity in setting as well, with parts shrouded in a thick and eerie fog and others engulfed in a hellish flame and flowing lava.

Before unveiling the trailer, Iron Gate published a guide late last month on how to prepare for the Ashlands. The current build, available as a public test beta, will be unstable and thus players are advised not to panic if things go south regarding technical issues. Aside from that, players are told to slay The Queen in the Mistlands region as her dropped item is required for traveling to the Ashlands. “The Ashlands are the penultimate biome of the game,” the developers wrote, adding that it will be adequately difficult to provide the near-final challenge for dedicated Vikings.

Valheim has been in early access for over three years, having launched in February 2021. The indie survival game has proven incredibly popular and has hundreds of thousands of reviews on Steam, of which 94 percent are positive. Developer Iron Gate has pumped out massive updates consistently as it slowly moves towards a full release of the game. Ashlands being labeled as the second-to-last biome implies we are nearing the game’s completion.

Valheim: Ashlands is available now as a beta build and aims to go live as soon as possible.

