Valheim Best World Seeds for the Mistlands Biome

Valheim’s Mistlands Biome places players in one of the more difficult areas to survive in. For those of you who love a challenge, we’ve gathered some of the best seeds for the Mistland Biomes in Valheim.

There are tons of biomes in Valheim, all with different enemies and experiences hidden within. As you set up your world and gather all the resources you can, you’ll want to explore these new areas.

You’ll find a ton of new resources and potentially find a better place to set up shop. I personally like to create multiple homes in different places, so I can go from one to another. You just have to find the right spot.

How to use a seed in Valheim?

As you’re about to create a new world, there will be a text box below the world name. Paste one of the world seeds below into the text box and you’ll be ready to set off into the Mistland Biome.

Once you boot into the game, you should see that the seed has worked, and you’ve arrived at your new home.

Best Mistlands Biome Seeds in Valheim

Valheim Seed: AMAZING280

This seed starts players off near a ton of resources and close to seven different biomes. You’ll also have six bosses in close proximity, but this seed requires a bit of know-how to complete, according to its creator Eddard_EDW.

If you’re a more advanced player, this might be the perfect seed for you.

Valheim Seed: 95KjVrcKRx

This seed’s starting island is absolutely massive, meaning you’ll be able to get everything you need right off the bat. There’s a ton of exploring to do and plenty of resources to collect. Newer players will likely appreciate this seed, discovered by 04AM, as it provides plenty of room to get used to the game.

Valheim Seed: ux7333cRvR

The best part of this seed is the polar opposite of the previous. This seed starts you off in a relatively small spawn point island. Fortunately, there are several channels that can get you traveling to the various other islands in the seed. There are also multiple runes nearby for farming boars, meaning it’s another beginner-friendly seed.

