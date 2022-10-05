Undecember has pushed through the top 50 most played barrier and as Steam Next Fest continues, it might be one of the games to remember.
Steam Next Fest shines a light on all upcoming titles, with this year’s celebration running from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10. Next Fest showcases a large collection of hundreds of new titles, with names like Dredge, Manor Lords, and Soulstone Survivors being a part of the most popular games so far.
Undecember seems to be closing the gap as each day goes on.
While the title has seen a dip in player count, it reached an all-time high of over 16,000 concurrent players, according to SteamDB.
The hack and slash RPG lets players become a Rune Hunter, gathering skills and link runes in order to become an action-fighting machine.
Undecember offers players a detailed single-player campaign as well as challenging co-op content including guilds and boss raids to take on. Players with friends on different consoles, don’t fret; the Undecember is a cross-platform title.
Developer Needs Games gives fans a top-down slasher where players take on demonic enemies, dangerous creatures, dark dungeons, and tons of hideous monsters.
Users will get to test out free-form character classes. You’ll get to experiment with your gear to find your favorite playstyle, there’s no hand-holding in Undecember.
While the game isn’t released yet, the demo is available for download on Steam.