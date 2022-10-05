It just keeps climbing the charts.

Undecember has pushed through the top 50 most played barrier and as Steam Next Fest continues, it might be one of the games to remember.

Steam Next Fest shines a light on all upcoming titles, with this year’s celebration running from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10. Next Fest showcases a large collection of hundreds of new titles, with names like Dredge, Manor Lords, and Soulstone Survivors being a part of the most popular games so far.

Undecember seems to be closing the gap as each day goes on.

While the title has seen a dip in player count, it reached an all-time high of over 16,000 concurrent players, according to SteamDB.

The hack and slash RPG lets players become a Rune Hunter, gathering skills and link runes in order to become an action-fighting machine.

Undecember offers players a detailed single-player campaign as well as challenging co-op content including guilds and boss raids to take on. Players with friends on different consoles, don’t fret; the Undecember is a cross-platform title.

Developer Needs Games gives fans a top-down slasher where players take on demonic enemies, dangerous creatures, dark dungeons, and tons of hideous monsters.

Users will get to test out free-form character classes. You’ll get to experiment with your gear to find your favorite playstyle, there’s no hand-holding in Undecember.

While the game isn’t released yet, the demo is available for download on Steam.