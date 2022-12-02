Ultimate Marvel Snap Pool 2 deck tier list

In Marvel Snap, there are a lot of strategies players can use to win. Though a match in this card game only lasts for around three to four minutes and players can only use 12 cards in a deck, there are still various strategies that bring out the creativity of different play styles from the community. Once you play more matches, you can progress your Collection and potentially pick up more cards. After reaching Collection Level 222, you’ll unlock the game’s Pool Two cards.

Marvel Snap’s Pool Two has some great cards that are staples for some of the decks in the meta. This includes Jubilee, Sunspot, The Infinaut, and Hobogoblin. We are here to help you gauge the different decks from Pool Two to choose a possible deck to build around.

Here is our Marvel Snap Pool Two deck tier list.

Ultimate Marvel Snap Pool Two deck tier list

S Tier – Devil Dinosaur/Sunspot Control, Swarm/Apocalypse Discard, Movement Deck

A Tier – Nova/Carnage, Kazar Zoo

B Tier – Jubilee Gamble

S tier

Devil Dinosaur/Sunspot Control

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

Devil Dinosaur is one of the strongest and most game-changing cards in all of Marvel Snap. Having the ability to have plus two power points for each card in your hand is already amazing. But adding Moon Girl, which duplicates your hand cards, makes their combo a force to be reckoned with, and some Pool Two cards spice up this deck even more.

Sunspot is your offensive option for the early game. You can maximize its power by balancing the cards you will play and the unspent energies you can save to boost its power every turn. This tactic also makes it difficult for your opponent to read, especially if he or she is anticipating you to play a card but could end up saving your energy to use it for Sunspot.

The Collector is also a great addition since you will also use some units that add cards to the hand, such as Cable, Sentinel, and White Queen. The power stacks it can produce on itself can be a big help to secure a location, especially if you don’t spend all your energies to boost Sunspot’s power. You can even add Jubilee to have a high chance of summoning a powerful unit, such as Odin or The Infinaut.

One trick you can do in the late game is to skip turn five to play The Infinaut in turn six. This can then boost Sunspot’s power by five, and summoning The Infinaut will definitely be game-changing thanks to its massive two power points. Overall, the Pool Two additions for the Devi Dinosaur engine truly enhance the deck and bring it to a new level, making it one of the best decks in Marvel Snap.

Swarm/Apocalypse Discard

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

The strategy revolving discarding cards in Marvel Snap is one of the most consistent deck engines in the game. Discard decks are consistent because of the great number of cards that can be used to pull off the combos revolving around the discard mechanic. And the two main stars of this deck are Swarm and Apocalypse.

Swarm is a Pool Two card that allows players to have two copies of it on their hand when discarded, but with only a cost of zero. This effect gives two zero-cost Swarms with three power points that can be used as location fillers for free. You can even play those copies to boost Sunspot’s power by not spending your energies on the turn you will play the zero-cost Swarms.

To trigger Swarm’s effect, you need cards that will let you discard units from your hand in exchange for some advantages. This includes Blade, Lady Sif, and Swordmaster. And with the discard strategy present in this deck, having Apocalypse as your finisher is a must.

Apocalypse already has eight power points. But it gains a massive bonus of four power points once it automatically returns after you discard it. This is where the mentioned cards that can grant you to discard Apocalypse shine, guaranteeing you a six-cost card with 12 power points. Also, saving the zero-cost Swarms and using them in turn six can be hard to read for your opponent, while also playing the boosted Apocalypse at the same time.

Iceman is also a great Pool Two addition to this deck since it can disrupt your opponent’s strategy thanks to its plus-one cost effect to a random card.

Movement Deck

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

Since there are three locations in the field in every game of Marvel Snap. Moving the units is a mechanic present in some of the cards available. And with Pool Two introducing a bunch of new cards that further provide support and synergy for the Movement mechanic, a deck revolving around moving your units to gain advantages emerged and became a viable choice in the current meta.

The Movement deck’s main strength will depend on the different movements you will do with your units. Multiple Man and Vulture will be your go-to cards for this deck. The former leaves a copy of itself from the previous location when you move it, while the latter gains five power points each time it moves to another location.

The tools you will need to execute the movement on the different locations in a match include Doctor Strange, Cloak, Iron Fist, and Heimdall. You need to play these cards in such a way that you may be able to save up your resources to move units in a turn while misleading your opponent to gain power points from your moveable units.

Kraven will gain bonus power points if a unit moves into the location where he is placed. As for Vision and Nightcrawler, both of these cards can move with their own effects. You can also include Forge, which boosts the power of the net card you will play, as well as Hulkbuster, which equips itself to a unit and gives its power to the card it merged on. America Chavez is also a solid finisher that guarantees a possibly game-changing unit on turn six.

A tier

Nova/Carnage

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

The Nova/Carnage deck has been one of the strongest decks in Marvel Snap until Nova’s bonus was nerfed. Still, it is a viable choice to build, and some Pool Two additions can help the deck become more playable than before.

Some of the Pool Two cards that can be used in the Nova/Carnage deck include the one-cost cards destroyer Killmonger, the high-powered cards killer Shang-Chi, Sabretooth, and Hobgoblin, which can turn games upside down thanks to its negative eight power and ability to be placed on your opponent’s side of the location. Bucky Barnes is also a great addition that has the ability to summon Winter Soldier with six power points when destroyed.

The deck’s engine still relies on Carnage which can destroy cards to gain power boosts, as well as Nova, which provides one power point to all cards when it gets destroyed by a card or location effect. Deathlok can be your substitute to destroy Nova in case you can’t get Carnage in time.

Ka-Zar Zoo

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

Ka-Zar provides a major boost for one-cost cards, allowing a deck to center around its ability. When players use this deck engine when Pool One is the only available set of cards in Marvel Snap, there are a lot of one-cost cards in the deck to maximize Ka-Zar’s boost. But the direction of this deck somehow changed a bit when Pool Two arrived, specifically Sandman.

Sandman is a four-cost, one-power point card that has an ongoing ability that allows players to play only one card per turn. This negates the board swarm strategy of the older version of the Ka-Zar Zoo deck. But this will let players play more lower-cost cards in the early game to reserve the late game for playing Ka-Zar and other boosting cards like Blue Marvel, Klaw, or Spectrum.

Ebony Maw is a good Pool Two addition to the deck. But be careful on playing it since its high-power points of seven has a setback of not allowing you to play more cards once it is already placed in a location, as well as not being playable after turn three. The one-cost Iceman is also a good card to play in this deck thanks to its ability to disrupt your opponent’s hand and strategy.

B tier

Jubilee Gamble

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

This deck is placed on this tier because of its lack of consistency. But pulling off the Jubilee combo to call and summon a powerful six-cost unit when lucky, then it might be an in for you. Sunspot is also a good secondary offensive option since there is a big possibility that you could skip turns because of the high-cost cards you have in this deck.