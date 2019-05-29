UEFA and EA SPORTS to host first ever eChampions League finals

Eight players are set to play the first eChampions League final on May 31, just one day before the UEFA Champions League grandfinal.



The winner will take home $100,000, a VIP ticket to the final, and will raise the eChampions League trophy just minutes before the start of the match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, home of Atletico Madrid.



The competition started with 64 players and came down to just eight names. They are playing FIFA 19 on PlayStation 4.



· DrNightWatch (Bulgaria)



· AlanAvi (USA)



· coL Joksan (USA)



· TG Zezinho (Brazil)



· Rafsou (France)



· NYC_Chris (USA)



· Marcuzo (Denmark)



· xLevVinken (Netherlands)



Ruud Gullit, legendary Dutch football player who won the UEFA Champions League two times in his career said he is excited for the eChampions League finals. “I’m really excited to be attending the finals of this first edition of the e-Champions League,” Gullit said. “And to be able to witness at first hand some of the world’s best gamers going head to head in a Champions League environment.”



The eChampions League finals will take place in Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on May 31. All the action will be broadcasted on EA SPORTS Twitch and Youtube channel.