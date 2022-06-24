Ubisoft’s Skull and Bones release date, gameplay reveal may be coming soon

Skull and Bones, the upcoming action-adventure game developed by Ubisoft Singapore and published by Ubisoft, is reportedly getting a new official reveal next month, according to Tom Henderson of Try Hard Guides.

The pirate game may reportedly receive new details during the week of the Fourth of July, likely in the form of a livestream in which trailers, gameplay, developer interviews, and even possibly a release date are expected to be revealed.

A gameplay video leaked on Reddit in April during the same period in which it was possible to observe the setting, profession system, cosmetic system, and other features that should be present in the final product.

Last week, the title received a rating in Brazil for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and Stadia. According to Try Hard Guides, while these ratings do not confirm an exact release date, these ratings suggest the game is nearly complete.

Skull and Bones was initially announced during E3 2017, but it faced many problems in its development, causing many to even doubt that the game would get off the ground. With recent information emerging, however, “Ubisoft had said that the title will release ‘during the second half of its fiscal year’, which implies the game will release between October 2022 – March 2023,” according to Try Hard Guides.

For now, fans can wait and see if Ubisoft, in fact, will reveal more information in the coming weeks.