Ubisoft’s Massive developing new open-world Star Wars game

Not much is known about the game yet, however.

The Malmö, Sweden-based development company responsible for Tom Clancy’s The Division and Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, Ubisoft’s Massive Entertainment, will be developing a new story-driven, open-world game set in the Star Wars universe, it announced today.

This is the first Star Wars game to be announced as part of the new direction of games centered around the franchise after it was revealed that Lucasfilm Games will be “the official identity for all gaming titles from Lucasfilm,” according to StarWars.com.

The game will use the Snowdrop engine that was created by Massive and Ubisoft and used in both Division titles, as well as Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle and South Park: The Fractured but Whole, according to the announcement on the Star Wars website. So far, no other details about the game, including which era it will take place in, have been revealed.

The project will be led by creative director Julian Gerighty, who was a director for both Division games as well as The Crew.

Star Wars will continues its partnership with Electronic Arts at least through the end of its license contract in 2023. The relationship has produced mixed results in the eyes of consumers, though. Fans have criticized the microtransactions seen in the Battlefront series but heaped praise on EA and Respawn’s single-player title, Jedi Fallen Order.

The reveal of the new game from Massive also comes a day after it was announced that Bethesda is working on a new Indiana Jones game, another titan in the Lucasfilm collection.