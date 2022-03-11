Ubisoft to reset passwords after cyber security incident

Ubisoft, the publisher of franchises such as Rainbow Six, Assassin’s Creed, and Far Cry, has begun to reset passwords across the company following a cyber security incident that took place last week.

Ubisoft said in a statement provided to the press yesterday that the security incident affected some of its games, but all of the games are working normally now and there’s no evidence that users’ information was leaked. Even though no apparent harm came from this cyber security incident, Ubisoft is still investigating the issue.

“Last week, Ubisoft experienced a cyber security incident that caused temporary disruption to some of our games, systems, and services,” the company said. “Our IT teams are working with leading external experts to investigate the issue. As a precautionary measure we initiated a company-wide password reset. Also, we can confirm that all our games and services are functioning normally and that at this time there is no evidence any player personal information was accessed or exposed as a by-product of this incident.”

This was not an unprecedented hacker event in the gaming industry as of recent. Last year, hackers stole data from Electronic Arts, including tools for the Frostbite engine and a wealth of game source code. The attack was made in order to sell the data on underground hacking forums.