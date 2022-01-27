Ubisoft shuts down Hyper Scape, its short-lived battle royale title

Ubisoft is officially shutting down Hyper Scape, its battle royale title that failed to live up to expectations.

Hyper Scape tried to enter the battle royale market with a few fresh ideas like Hacks players could acquire to gain unique abilities. Players also had to either hold a Crown to win the game or be the last person standing in a match. The circle acted slightly differently in Hyper Scape too, since random parts of the map would disappear instead of the playable area slowly shrinking.

Hyper Scape initially found success during the open beta as thousands of fans tuned in to watch on Twitch. But the momentum didn’t carry over to the game’s full release in August 2020. The game’s significance has slowly dwindled ever since and Ubisoft has finally announced that it will be pulling the plug on April 28.

“We have made the difficult decision to end development of Hyper Scape and shut the game down as of April 28,” the announcement reads. “We set out to create a vertical, close-quarters, and fast-paced shooter experience and we are extremely grateful to our community for joining us on our journey. We will be taking key learnings from this game into future projects.”

Some fans will be sad that Hyper Scape never grew into a popular battle royale title, but it’s possible the developers can take what they learned and apply it to a product that might be able to compete with other dominant games like Apex Legends and Call of Duty: Warzone.