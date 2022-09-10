Ubisoft reveals future plans for its ‘crown jewel’ franchises

After today’s Ubisoft Forward presentation mapped out the next few years of the Assassin’s Creed franchise, Ubisoft also released a statement detailing the company’s creative vision for what it calls its pillar brands. These pillars include “the crown jewels in Ubisoft’s portfolio,” according to chief portfolio officer Sandrine Caloiaro: Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six.

The vision for Ubisoft’s three core brands is not only to make new games in the respective series that can be considered excellent but to turn them into “iconic media franchises,” instantly recognizable in the worlds of gaming, film, television, and more. That trans-media focus was clearly displayed during Ubisoft’s Forward event, which announced a new live-action Assassin’s Creed television show developed in partnership with Netflix.

Assassin’s Creed has, of course, ventured into film previously with the poorly-received 2016 movie of the same name. Ubisoft aims to revive its film efforts with the Netflix show. If all three core brands are to share a similar strategy, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see more film and tv projects emerge from Far Cry and Rainbow Six. Far Cry seems like a series ripe for a tv or film adaptation, given its well-established plots and the recent success of the Uncharted film adaptation.

Outside of making the film and tv shows from its IPs, Ubisoft reiterated a “player-first” stance on its properties and maintained that its primary commitment was to making games that people enjoy playing. To this end, the company plans on implementing new quality-control and review standards for its games in development and being unafraid of mixing in new titles alongside its core brands, such as Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and Skull and Bones.

While much of Ubisoft’s stated plans seem like business and usual, fans of their core franchises can rest assured that there are no plans to do away with any of Ubisoft’s biggest titles anytime soon.