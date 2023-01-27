Ubisoft is reportedly working on two new Far Cry games, including a multiplayer experience

Two new Far Cry games are reportedly in development, including a new standalone multiplayer title.

According to an Insider Gaming report, two new Far Cry games are in development at Ubisoft. One title is likely a traditional single-player game similar to previous entries in the series, while the other is a multiplayer experience.

The two games were originally one title but were split early in development, per reports. Far Cry 7 is reportedly referred to as ‘Project Blackbird’ internally, while the multiplayer game is referred to as ‘Project Maverick.’

According to the report, Project Maverick is an extraction-based shooter set in the Alaskan wilderness. Players will need to deal with other players and will also need to survive extreme weather conditions and wildlife. Screenshots not allowed to be shared reportedly show lootable chests and extraction zones.

The multiplayer game will also include a backpack system and permadeath, meaning all items are lost when players die in a game.

The report includes less information about Far Cry 7, although it will likely feature a location similar to Project Maverick.

Extraction-based shooters are currently popular, with several iterations appearing in triple AAA games. Call of Duty entered the extraction-based shooter market with DMZ, and Battlefield 2049 includes Hazard Zone. Hardcore players can enjoy Escape from Tarkov, which is arguably the most unforgiving in the genre.

Both Far Cry titles are still far off, with expected release dates of fall 2025.