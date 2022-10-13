‘U stands for unite,’ Ubisoft says as fans get first glimpse of new co-op shooter Project U

Project U is an upcoming session-based co-op shooter in development by Ubisoft. The game was announced only last month as an experiment that pushes the borders of what co-op shooters are. As we’re impatiently waiting for the game to open for wider audiences, Shaun Weber, famed for tweeting about gaming news and leaks, leaked a dev video where we get a first look at Project U.

“U stands for unite,” creative director Damien Kieken said after several scenes from the game. “As you will discover very quickly, if you want to prevail in this game, uniting with other players is a must,” Kieken added.

Ubisoft, which spent several years developing this game, emphasized how Project U will be unique. “We’ve been working for several years now passionately on this project, where we aim to do something a little bit different in the co-op shooter genre, and we’re so happy that we can finally have you play the build with us,” it said.

🚨LEAK🚨



Project U



First Gameplay snippets and Infos from

Ubisofts "coop" game pic.twitter.com/7P7Y5U7few — Shaun Weber (@just4leaks2) October 12, 2022

In the leaked video, the Ubisoft devs are also inviting the community to participate actively in game design with their feedback, which will definitely be crucial to the development process to deliver the best possible version of the game.

Once Ubisoft officially reveals the mentioned Discord server, players will be able to regularly communicate with the dev team, answer their questions, and participate in different surveys.