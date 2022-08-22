Ubisoft could be working on an upcoming Blade game

Rumors suggest that a new game dedicated to one of Marvel’s superheroes, Blade, is being worked on by Ubisoft.

As per YouTuber JorRaptor, some social media posts in recent weeks have teased that a Blade game might be in development. This comes from a post by actor Edwin Gaffney who shared some photos of himself alongside fellow actor Alex Martin on Instagram showing them wearing motion capture suits.

This implied that they could be shooting for a game since Gaffney used the hashtags #mocap, #performancecapturwe, #ubisoft, and #ubisoftgames. One of the photos also showed that the clapperboard Martin was holding reads as “Marvel” and lists director B Tariq.

“That’s a wrap,” Gaffney’s caption reads. “It is always a pleasure working on great projects but what makes it even better is working with great people! Thank you Alex Martin for the talent and energy you bring to the set, you rock!”

Marvel nor Ubisoft have confirmed if a Blade game is in the works. But this could be one of the titles we can expect in the upcoming Disney and Marvel games showcase this Sept. 9 as part of the D23 Expo.

“The digital showcase will feature incredible new content from Disney & Pixar Games, Marvel Games, Lucasfilm Games, and 20th Century Games,” Disney’s statement about the presentation reads. “In addition to all-new announcements, fans can expect new reveals from titles including Disney Dreamlight Valley, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, and LEGO® Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, as well as a sneak peek at an upcoming Marvel ensemble game from Skydance New Media.”