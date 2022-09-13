Ubisoft confirms it will price AAA games at $70

For roughly the last two decades, new AAA games would cost around $60 fresh out of the box. Players would have access to the complete game with no additional purchases outside of the introduction of DLC. However, it now appears that some big developers like Ubisoft will begin pricing their biggest games at $70 each.

According to an interview with Axios, Ubisoft’s CEO Yves Guillemot confirms that the developer will begin raising prices for AAA to $70, starting this Fall’s Skull and Bones. In Guillemot’s own words, “Some of the games will come at the same price as the competition. The big AAA games will come at $70.”

According to MakeUseOf, previous AAA games that have cost $70 include:

NBA 2K21

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Demon’s Souls

Godfall

MLB The Show 21

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Charging that much for a new AAA game is still an early process that many developers are hesitant to try out. Not only has the economy been uncertain coming out of the recent pandemic, but players have already shown themselves to be resistant to this new price. If $70 is the base price for games then it’s not hard to imagine how expensive premium or collector’s editions of the game will be.

Something else worth pointing out is wages haven’t increased that much in the last few decades. The minimum wage is still $7.25 in many places in the States.

This increase in game prices will make this hobby inaccessible to more people. Hopefully, this price increase will ensure that developers get paid more for their work.