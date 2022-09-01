Ubisoft confirms Assassin’s Creed Mirage after multiple early leaks

Ubisoft has finally revealed what the leaks have been suggesting, and the next Assassin’s Creed game will be named Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

More about the game will be revealed on Sept. 10, which is when the next Ubisoft Forward takes place at 11am CT. This confirmation comes after multiple leaks of the game were posted on social media with images and the title of the game. Speculation about the name has been on for a few days until today when Ubisoft finally confirmed it.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is the next Assassin's Creed game.



We can't wait to tell you more on September 10 at Ubisoft Forward: 9PM CEST | 12PM PT. #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/92LoEcrrWs — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) September 1, 2022

Along with the leaked name, multiple leaked images were posted on social media and then later copyright claimed by Ubisoft, further stoking the flames of speculation among fans. Many believed that the takedowns meant that the leaked images were real. Just a few hours after the images were taken down, Ubisoft posted its tweet with the game’s official image and name.

Now, fans have a confirmed look at the first image of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which has been rumored to take place in Baghdad, Iraq. There were a bunch of other leaked details about the game as well and Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier went on to say some of them were true.

The things Schreier concluded were true include the spring 2023 release date, the location where the game takes place, and that it’s going back to the Assassin’s Creed basics. Other parts of the leaks, such as the claim that there are multiple cities to explore, may not be true, according to Schreier.

Besides the announcement of the name and the image, no other details were officially confirmed by Ubisoft. Fans will likely learn about those details on Sept. 10 during Ubisoft Forward.