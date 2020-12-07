U.S. wins third consecutive osu! World Cup following nerve-wracking grand finals

The U.S. claimed their fifth overall osu! World Cup last night following a nail-biting 7-6 series win vs. Germany. Achieving the match point on the 10th map, the U.S. left it to the tiebreaker to finally defeat Germany and win the World Cup.

The U.S. was heavily favored, dropping just five maps and not losing a single series en route to the grand finals, including a clean 6-0 sweep vs. Germany in the semifinals.

Germany’s rookies showed up at the end, however. WhiteCat, the number one ranked player globally, put in shift after shift in 12 maps of the grueling best-of-13. Neox, who participated in just two maps, achieved full combos both times and led the field in scoring, helping team Germany snatch two points set points.

Vaxei, who held the osu!standard world record when he was just 15 years old, was the only player on both sides to play every map. The player was the leading scorer for the U.S. for nine out of the 13 maps. He took the top score on both teams four times, including during the near seven-minute-long tiebreaker to secure the trophy for his side.

You can watch the full grand finals here:

The U.S. is a dominant force in osu!standard, being the second country to ever achieve a threepeat in the standard world cup after South Korea and having the most championships with five. Germany also attains its first-ever runners-up position, while third-place Canada grabs its first podium finish.