Osu! PP world record broken by 15-year-old

Rhythm game osu!’s world record has been broken once again after 15-year-old Vaxei regained the crown that he lost for all of two weeks.

In a spectacular performance on his livestream, Vaxei obliterated the record by more than 30 Performance Points (PP), which is the primary weighted metric that osu! players use to gauge high scores. As his chat went wild, Vaxei calmly brought the record home, revealing his final pp of 1066.

NEW WORLD PP RECORD BY VAXEI 1066 PP

If you’ve never heard of osu!, remember, it’s one of the only games in the world in which a Wacom tablet is a better investment than a gaming house. It’s a rhythm game known for its top players seemingly achieving a manic trance of sorts, where they appear to ascend to another plane as one hand furiously draws on a tablet, while the other taps buttons at a speed that would make a jackhammer proud.

PP is an extremely important metric for osu! players. Unlike typical rhythm games where high scores are everything, PP takes into account various metrics like aim, speed, and accuracy for a true representation of player skill. To fully understand how PP woks, you can read this in-depth article from the official osu! site.

You can watch Vaxei’s full record-breaking gameplay and marvel at the immense dexterity and hand-eye coordination involved while massaging your fingers and wondering how repetitive stress injuries happen.

With the flurry of records being broken recently, expect to see contenders fire up their tablets for a crack at Vaxei’s crown. For now, Vaxei will take a well-deserved break, and probably go to school or something, before aiming for another crown on his head.

