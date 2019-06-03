Two new Japanese Pokémon TCG sets have been revealed: Alter Genesis and High Class Pack 2019

Japanese retailers have unveiled two brand-new Pokémon Trading Card Game sets that will introduce over 100 new cards for fans to collect.

The first set is Alter Genesis and it’ll be the 12th set in the Sun and Moon series of card packs. It will feature 95 cards, including iconic legendary Pokémon like Solgaleo, Lunala, Dialga, and Palkia. It’s set to be released on Sept. 9 in Japan.

The other set is simply called High Class Pack 2019. It’ll have over 173 cards with each pack containing a highly-coveted GX Pokémon and a shiny energy card. Each pack will also have 11 cards in it, which is an increase from the five Japanese players are used to. It’s set to be released on Oct. 4.

The packs coincide with the release of Miracle Twin, the latest set in Japan that launched a few months ago. It introduced a host of rare and sought after Tag Team cards, including the Mew and Mewtwo card.

The cards that will be available in these new sets have yet to be revealed, but players will likely get spoilers of upcoming creatures in the next few months. A Western release date for these sets is unknown at this time. If they do come to the West, it most likely won’t be until 2020.

H/T Serebii