Iconic Mario titles are now available on Nintendo Switch Online

Mario Party 1 and 2 are available now for expansion pack members of Nintendo’s very own subscription service.

These games have been much-awaited games to be released on Nintendo Switch Online with players already looking for it the moment Nintendo announced the expansion pack, which includes the N64.

Face your friends and family in a contest of strength, wits, and agility in #MarioParty and Mario Party 2, now available on #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members! #Nintendo64 pic.twitter.com/KyIiRVPp6w — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 2, 2022

Now that they’re released, it’s a great time to revisit the games and even play them for the first time for people who haven’t had the chance to touch the game during its first release. Mario Party 1 has about 50 minigames, all of which provide variety for you and your friends to show your skills against each other. But let’s be honest, mostly it’s not about skill, but all luck.

In Mario Party 1, the playable characters are Mario, Luigi, Peach, Yoshi, Wario, and Donkey Kong. These are also the playable characters for Mario Party 2, however, the minigames have increased from 50 to 65.

Mario Party has been a staple during family reunions, especially if you and your family are into video games. And seeing that Nintendo has brought back the original one all the way to the Switch, aside from Mario Party: Superstars, there will be more options available for the console.

Keep in mind that this is only available on the pricier Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion pack tier of the subscription and will not be included in the base one as they’re both N64 games.

This marks the second time Mario Party 2 was available on a console aside from N64 while this is Mario Party’s release outside of its original platform. It’ll be a treat to see if the other installments of the game will be available as Nintendo slowly includes new games to the subscription model.