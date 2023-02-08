Twitter ‘You are over the daily limit for sending Tweets’ error, explained

Twitter users have been running into quite a few problems lately, but a particularly frustrating one is the ‘daily limit’ error, which is preventing people from being able to tweet at all.

What happens, essentially, is that when people try to send a tweet, they receive an error message saying: “You are over the daily limit for sending Tweets,” regardless of how many they’ve sent.

Here’s a quick breakdown of what’s actually happening.

‘You are over the daily limit for sending Tweets’ error, explained

Despite what the error says, it’s highly unlikely those affected by it have come anywhere close to reaching the daily limit.

Twitter has a daily limit for sending tweets, but it’s set at 2,4000. It’s more so a mechanism in place to combat spam bots. It would be rare for one user to hit that limit, let alone the tens of thousands of affected users.

Instead, it seems to be one of several widespread server-side issues happening on the platform right now. The actual cause, however, remains unclear, but it would be something the company needs to address rather than those affected.

Twitter users have experienced several issues since Elon Musk took over the platform. His focus has been on turning things around to make the company profitable rather than fine-tuning it, so perhaps it’s a symptom of that.

Either way, the error should be fixed in due time, but it’s proven to be quite frustrating.