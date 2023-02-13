Twitter desperately wants Rihanna as new Smash Bros character after Super Bowl

Performing at the Super Bowl is a great honor and an impressive achievement in the résumé of any performer. On Feb. 12, everyone’s favorite pop artist and fashion icon Rihanna was chosen for the task and the Twitter community upon seeing her performance now desperately wants to play as her in Super Smash Bros.

Rihanna hasn’t performed on stage for years and her comeback was truly iconic when she entered the stage on a platform and sang hits like “Where Have You Been?” “Only Girl in the World,” “We Found Love,” and “Umbrella.” Despite smashing hits, dazzling outfits, and talented performers, the gaming community could only see one thing and one thing only—Smash Bros.

That’s because the floating platforms hanging high above Arizona’s State Farm Stadium looked almost identical to those found on the Special Stage: Battlefield arena from Smash Bros. Melee, one of the franchise’s most iconic titles.

After the show, the community surged to Twitter to celebrate Rihanna and her Smash Bros performance and demanded to see this icon in the game as a playable character.

Rhianna’s halftime performance stage: pic.twitter.com/ZUUwqaEaaI — The GRiZ Father (@MikeBrolumbus13) February 13, 2023

Respect to Rhianna for performing in a Super Smash Bros stage pic.twitter.com/oXrHsFue0t — Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) February 13, 2023

I see you Rhianna! Absolutely smashed it! pic.twitter.com/sfyZjK27qw — Braddest_Chad ENVTuber REBRAND INCOMING!!!! (@BraddestChad) February 13, 2023

RIHANNA LOOK OUT pic.twitter.com/WU6gwLCa6y — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) February 13, 2023

This year's Halftime Show was a SMASHING SUCCESS! pic.twitter.com/s4hkNa0NAf — Scott Frerichs🏳️‍🌈 (@KaiserNeko) February 13, 2023

Seeing that Rihanna’s stage is an almost-perfect replica of Smash Bros‘ platform, fans simply could not ignore this opportunity and not make the Smash Bros memes, and will be a meme that fans of the series won’t forget any time soon.

Smash Bros is a popular platform fighting game from Nintendo that typically has two or four players fighting on a platform for their life. Rihanna’s performance will definitely go down in history as one of the best halftime performances that, aside from outshining previous years’ performances, accidentally paid tribute to Smash Bros.