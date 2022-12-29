Twitch streamer self-imposes ultimate Elden Ring challenge that led to 4 hours of kicking Malenia

Elden Ring is a notoriously difficult game with some of the most challenging boss fights in video game history. This has made it all the more entertaining when streamers come up with intense challenges to make the boss fights even harder.

Streamer Ainrun is known for his interesting and record-breaking speedruns. After completing a multitude of impressive Dark Souls speedruns, Ainrun set his sights on Elden Ring. His most recent challenge in the FromSoftware game was defeating Malenia using only kicks.

Malenia is already a very difficult boss fight when approached normally with weapons and armor. Twitch streamers have been finding creative ways to make Malenia even more challenging, but this might be one of the wildest yet. Why? Kicks only do 80 damage per hit and Malenia has 33,000 HP. She not only can poise through kicks—meaning you’ll most likely get punished each time you attempt a kick—but can heal herself for about 1,600 HP every time she hits you.

To counter these difficult components of the fight, Ainrun had to play very safely. It ultimately took him four hours to defeat the challenge.

Ainrun tweeted that it may be the longest Malenia fight in the game’s history. And this includes his own records as well: Ainrun previously kicked another boss to death, but that time it only took three hours.

I kicked Elden Ring. This is probably the longest Malenia fight done, the entire successful attempt took around 4 hours. pic.twitter.com/y4vCTLpEmP — Ainrun (@Ainrun_ttv) December 29, 2022

The Fire Giant is the last known survivor of the war against the Giants. It’s a massive humanoid with some creepy features, like a face on its chest. This boss has over 43,000 HP. That is more than Malenia but the fight isn’t nearly as tough. Unfortunately, Ainrun couldn’t use poison to hurry up the encounter.

Merry Elden Ring Christmas I kicked firegiant for 3 hours pic.twitter.com/qR1NxEjrwt — Ainrun (@Ainrun_ttv) December 23, 2022

Many Elden Ring fans are now asking Ainrun to face off against Malenia with just his fists. A punch in the game only does two damage instead of 80 for a kick. Some have calculated that the fight would take him 160 hours if done perfectly.