Square Enix is finally teasing the Dragon Quest game everyone has been waiting for

A Dragon Quest classic is finally back.
Published: May 27, 2024 10:28 am

Fans have waited since 2017 for something new in the Dragon Quest series. But with no new information on Dragon Quest 12, the Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D remake is the next best thing.

Square Enix announced the Dragon Quest 3 remake back in 2021, with little more than silence ever since. A new social media post on May 27, however, promises more information drawing near, over three years after the initial announcement.

The new teaser confirms that Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D is coming to all current-gen platforms—PC, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X|S. This showcases Square Enix’s recent pivot to making its games available on more platforms instead of the limited console exclusivity from before with games like Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. The company announced its intention to make this transition in March.

There’s still no gameplay footage for the remake available anywhere, but this video seemingly promises that’s coming soon. All fans have right now is a screenshot that gives the JRPG classic an Octopath Traveler feel to its new visuals, with Square Enix saying the new Dragon Quest 3 “provides a unique three-dimensional feel by adding 3D effects to pixel-based backgrounds.” We can see the main character Erdrick walking out of the castle in Aliahan. All the recent teaser offers besides the platforms are a logo and a simple message reading “the legacy begins.”

dragon quest 3 HD-2D remake
A new but familiar look. Image via Square Enix

This information comes as part of Dragon Quest Day. Square Enix is celebrating the 38th anniversary of the release of the original Dragon Quest—or Dragon Warrior as it was initially titled in the U.S. The original Dragon Quest 3 sold poorly in the U.S. despite high sales in Japan, so many fans of the series will likely be curious to see how this remake fares.

