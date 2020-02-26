Trials of Osiris returns to Destiny 2 next month

Destiny 2’s Trials game mode is coming back after a nearly two-year hiatus. But this time, it’ll be more akin to Destiny 1’s Trials of Osiris.

Destiny 2 launched with a weekend-only mode called Trials of the Nine, but it was put on hiatus in 2018 while Bungie worked on improving the mode. Now, Destiny 1’s popular Trials of Osiris is set to come back on March 13 when Season of the Worthy launches in Destiny 2.

While Trials of the Nine was four-vs-four, Trials of Osiris is three-vs-three. Bungie is also bringing back some classic maps from Destiny 1 to further play on the nostalgia. Exodus Blue, The Anomaly, and Cauldron will all be coming to Destiny 2 for free.

In a short ViDoc to tease the new season, Bungie also confirmed sandbox changes to help make the Crucible mode more fun and fair. This likely means updating things like weapon archetypes, subclasses, abilities, and more. More details about that will be coming next week, Bungie said.

Trials of Osiris will be available from Friday to Monday each week, where teams of three can queue up to face off against other trios. Every team has a card and teams that reach nine wins before losing a game will gain access to the Lighthouse, the structure recently rebuilt by community efforts in this season’s Empyrean Foundation event.

Power is enabled in Trials, meaning players will need to equip their highest gear to compete. Even more top-tier loot will be available to teams that to go flawless on their Trials card.