Trading cards now include Authenticity Guarantee on eBay

Your eBay purchases of more than $750 will now go through an authenticity check before arriving at your door.

Trading cards are among some of the most sought-after collectible items on the internet. Given this and the huge popularity of eBay as a marketplace for them, the website has announced the launch of its Authenticity Guarantee service for trading cards, which will work to weed out fakes.

Single ungraded trading cards that are sold for $750 and above within the United States will now undergo the authenticity check before they are sent to the buyer. The seller will be required to mail the card to eBay’s authentication partners, who will ensure it matches up with the listed item. Once the authenticity is confirmed, it will then be mailed to the buyer. If it turns out to be different from what was sold, it will be sent back to the seller and the buyer will be refunded.

Later this year, the service plans to expand further into the trading card space for graded, autographed, and patch cards as well.

Trading cards have exploded in popularity over the last few years and eBay has seen a massive spike in sales because of that. In the first six months of 2021, eBay recorded more than $2 billion in transactions for trading cards.

While the addition of trading cards to eBay’s Authenticity Guarantee is new, the service has been around for other items for some time. Sneakers, watches, and handbags already had free authentication to provide extra trust to buyers.