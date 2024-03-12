Top Spin 2K25 hits the court next month after 13-year absence

Take-Two Interactive and 2K have not only confirmed preorders are available for tennis game Top Spin 2K25, but the developers have also surprised fans by locking in its release date, which is just around the corner.

Top Spin 2K25 was teased a few months ago with a brief January trailer, but it didn’t tell eager players anything beyond the title’s name. Today, 2K not only shared a release date of April 26 and a list of platforms—PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam—but also a full list of content as well as who the game’s cover stars are.

Frances Tiafoe is one of the fresher faces included in Top Spink 2K25’s roster. Image via 2K

As with 2K’s other sports titles, like NBA 2K24 and WWE 2K24, the cover star varies depending on the edition you buy. Tennis legends Roger Federer and Serena Williams grace the standard edition, while the Deluxe Edition features more current icons: Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Świątek, and Francis Tiafoe. All five cover stars will be playable in Top Spin 2K25 as part of a roster of over 24 players. Hopefully, none of them get into a Brock Lesnar situation and need to be hurriedly scrubbed from the box art, like what happened with WWE 2K24.

The game will also boast 48 unique courts, local and online multiplayer (complete with cross-play support), a training mode hosted by former pro John McEnroe, and a surplus of licensed music, including a new remix of Fall Out Boy’s “Heartbreak Feels So Good” by Dillon Francis. The single-player MyCAREER mode from other 2K sports games, where you get to create your own character, will feature as well.

Although this may seem like 2K’s first foray into tennis, it’s anything but. Top Spin‘s been a thing since 2003, though it wasn’t an annual series. You’d usually have to wait a few years or so for the next one but, considering the last Top Spin game launched in 2011, I wouldn’t blame you for assuming the series had been retired. Given the newest entry now sports the 2K moniker in its title, perhaps 2K is hoping to make Top Spin into one of its regular series, but that will ultimately depend on how well Top Spin 2K25 performs, of course.

As for who’s developing it, that would be the California-based Hangar 13. It may seem like an odd choice for a tennis game, considering its previous work on the Mafia games, but it actually makes perfect sense; the previous game was handled by 2K Czech, the original creator of Mafia, which was merged into Hangar 13 in 2017.

While Top Spin 2K25 is scheduled to launch on April 26, anyone who purchases the Deluxe or Grand Slam Edition can start playing three days earlier on April 23.