Top features we want to see in Lethal Company in future updates

Lethal Company has been one of the most popular horror games on Steam since its release in October. There are, however, still features many player believe could push this title from good to great, if the developers ever add them in future updates.

To temper expectations, the devs have marked the game as early access, which means that although the game is very playable and very enjoyable, there are “still many ideas and features [the devs] have in mind” for the future. The game will, however, not be early access for too long, since the creator plans to fully publish the title by next year.

Stick together, and get the job done. Image via Zeekerss

“I plan to finish it within six months,” Lethal Company dev Zeekerss said on the game’s Steam store page. “With that said, it will remain early access until I’m satisfied with it. This depends on players’ reactions to it and how I feel about it myself.”

This game is already equal parts terrifying and hilarious with friends, but here are more features we want to see in future Lethal Company updates.

New Lethal Company features we want to see

1) A true endgame

At the moment, Lethal Company runs an endless loop where players go to different planets, collect scrap, run around procedurally generated buildings with randomized layouts and monsters, and try to escape with as much profit as possible. A true endgame with more lore could add even more intrigue and motivation for players to continue playing since they’ll be working together towards an even greater goal.

2) Diverse monsters

Although there are a good amount of monsters already in the game, the creatures are relatively easy to understand. Some are easier to play around, while others are death sentences when you encounter them. (Shout out to the Jester and the Coilhead, who have both already been sources of absolute terror for me and my friends.)

Instead, I would rather see monsters that apply different status effects on the player for greater gameplay variety. For example, some monsters could blind, deafen, or hobble characters so that teammates must adjust their playstyles for a short amount of time. It would add to the game’s fear factor by a good amount since they’ll want to avoid encountering those enemies even more than before.

If there are more hazards to player health, then it would only be fair to give players more tools to make their exploration easier, whether it’s ways to light their path, remember their way, or fight back against the unknown. Flares, for example, could be a great way to remind players of how they got into certain areas, especially if maps are expanded eventually.

4) Player-controlled monsters with proximity chat

In a game like Lethal Company, fear is the ultimate weapon against the unfortunate workers of the Company. It would be hilarious—and frightening—if one player had the ability to control one of the monsters, so they could pick off their former friends off, one by one. There could even be an option where the player’s proximity chat is changed with a filter, so they sound even more sinister or evil, depending on the monster they play.

5) Better customization for more replayability

More customization for player suits and the ship they arrive on would be a nice option to have in upcoming updates. Whether you wish to stand out or blend in, players can change their looks to whatever sort of suit they like. It would also be interesting if more ship upgrades could be added to help with gameplay, like faster charging stations or easier ways to transport scrap from the buildings to the ship’s interior.