Tokyo Game Show replaced by online event due to coronavirus

Information about the online format will be revealed at the end of the month.

A name was recently added to the ever-growing list of canceled events. Tokyo Game Show is the last major video games conference to be canceled due to coronavirus pandemic concerns.

The TGS is the largest video games event in the country every year since 1996. It gathers the biggest video games developers to put their upcoming games to test and announce their future plans. It was scheduled for September 24–27 in the Makuhari Messe.

“Due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on a global scale and the situation remains unpredictable in Japan as well, the organizer and the co-organizers have reached this decision after a long consideration to place the utmost priority on the health and safety of visitors, exhibitors and

stakeholders,” the organizer said. “We ask for your kind understanding and cooperation.”

The E3 conference, EVO 2020, and Gamescom also announced their cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as countless esports events and national video games conferences until winter.

On the other hand, IGN announced the online event “Summer of Gaming” set for next June, which will feature video games and next-gen consoles reveals.

Japan has extended the state of emergency and lockdown until May 31, which was originally set to end on May 6. Even if the numbers of declared cases stabilized over the last few weeks, the Prime Minister Shinzo Abe fears a second wave. The country counts over 15,000 cases, for roughly 10,000 at the start of April.

It’s unsure what form will have an online Tokyo Game Show. The details about the event will be revealed in the upcoming weeks on the official website.