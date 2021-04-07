Tokyo Game Show 2021 will be held online, includes game demo feature, simulated experience of venue

The Tokyo Game Show is going online (again).

The annual event, hosted by the Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association in cooperation with Nikkei BP and DENTSU, Inc, will be held online from Sept. 30 to Oct. 3 with the slogan: “We’ll always have games.”

This will be the second year running the event has been held online following the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. This year though will feature “upgraded content,” according to a press release.

The Tokyo Game Show will be celebrating its 25th anniversary since its inception in 1996. The event will “convey” the “potential of games” and the “enrichment” that games bring to “society.”

The event aims to create a place where people that “grew up with games” can gather “regardless of their position or age.”

TSG2021 will be streamed online for four days on YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, Facebook, and other “leading video platforms” to Japan, Europe, the United States, and China.

A new feature that allows fans to play trial versions of new games online “for free” will make its debut at the event, along with an “online experience tour” that gives visitors the chance to have a “simulated experience of the venue.” This will include “interactive” and “special” experiences like “visiting” exhibitors’ booths, “seeing” the inside of the venue, and “communicating” with game creators.