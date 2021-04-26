Today is your last chance to get Smite’s free Infinite Seer Ah Puch skin through Prime Gaming

Get it while you can.

One thing no one can dispute about Smite is that it has some of the coolest skins of any game from any genre.

Right now, you can snag one of Smite’s coolest skins for free with Prime Gaming. But you’ll have to act fast.

Don't miss out on your free @PrimeGaming reward!



Infinite Seer Ah Puch is up for grabs, but today's your last chance.



Claim this reward now: https://t.co/4OougsLsHI pic.twitter.com/foVOvHmaD8 — SMITE (@SMITEGame) April 26, 2021

Infinite Seer Ah Puch is one of seven Smite skins that share the same ethereal theme. Infinite Seer Ah Puch shares a theme with Infinite Duality Agni, Illuminator Baron Samedi, Illuminator Chronos, Infinite Ruler Olorun, Infinite Shift Sun Wukong, and Infinite Avatar Vamana.

If you want to add Infinite Seer Ah Puch to your collection, today is your last chance to do so for free. If you have ever claimed a free skin through Prime Gaming, then you already know what to do. If this is your first time, though, we’ve got you covered.

First, you’ll need to make sure your Smite and Amazon Prime accounts are linked by going to this page. Once there, click on “link game account” and follow the on-screen instructions to connect your accounts.

Afterward, you’ll be directed back to the original page, where you’ll see Infinite Seer Ah Puch with a claim button. Simply click claim and the next time you log into Smite, Infinite Seer Ah Puch will be waiting for you in all of his glory.

After today, you’ll no longer be able to claim Infinite Seer Ah Puch for free through Prime Gaming. If you’re an Ah Puch fan, this one is worth grabbing while you still can.