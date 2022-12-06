Time to fold: Witcher-inspired card came Gwent to be abandoned by devs

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game will not receive further support in 2024, CD Projekt Red unveiled today.

This was revealed in a new video posted on the game’s official YouTube channel. The 2023 roadmap for Gwent: The Witcher Card Game also highlighted that the game will be receiving three expansions which will be released in April, July, and September next year. The three sets will have 72 new cards in total.

A new progression system will also be introduced in the future. This will be based on seasons, where players will rise up the ranks in a certain period of time before a reset. As for balancing, players will have a chance to voice their concerns through a voting system that will be implemented in the game.

Despite CD Projekt Red’s announcement about the game losing support in 2024, the company assured players that the developers will be moved to other projects. In an interview with IGN, CD Projekt Red pointed out that a small number of developers will continue to work for Gwent, while the others will be transferred to other projects under the studio.

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game was released for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Android, and iOs platforms in 2018. It is a turn-based card game featured in The Witcher novels.

“GWENT is a card game of choices and consequences, where skill, not luck, is your greatest weapon,” the game’s official description reads. “Pick a faction, build an army, and wage war against other players across multiple game modes. With hundreds of cards to collect — charismatic heroes, mighty spells and special abilities — new strategies are always a thought away.”