RIP: This Square Enix game will be shutting down next year

One of the most anticipated games from Square Enix, Babylon’s Fall was released in March this year after much fanfare. The game, developed by Platinum Games and published by Square Enix, was all set for a stellar launch but it fell short of player expectations when it was finally released.

Amidst a swarm of negative reviews on various platforms like Steam, the game was not looking too good right after release. Unfortunately, the slew of negative reviews has apparently impacted the future of the game as well, because it looks like the game will not last much longer.

Babylon's Fall will terminate its service on February 27, 2023https://t.co/Htx8ILAFjG pic.twitter.com/Osyd8lpMwl — Nibel (@Nibellion) September 13, 2022

Less than a year after its initial launch, Square Enix is set to terminate its services for Babylon’s Fall. While this is the eventual fate for many multiplayer games, not many generally shut down their services within the first year of launch.

Players have attributed this to several factors such as dated gameplay, misimplementing several features from more successful games, and an egregious price point with a lack of discounts.

Image via Square Enix

From Square Enix’s point of view, it seems like the game was not performing as per expectations and effort put into the game, so the devs have decided to discontinue support for it. This includes canceling any large-scale updates they had previously planned on releasing later this year and ending Season two earlier than expected, in November this year.

Due to the underperformance of the game, Square Enix also released a blog post explaining its decisions regarding the game and any further plans going forward. The entire post can be found here.