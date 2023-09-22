This beloved Capcom trilogy is coming to Xbox Game Pass next week

I'm not saying "Objection!" to this.

The trilogy of the courtroom visual novel series, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy arrives on the Xbox Game Pass on Sept. 26 for all existing subscribers to enjoy.

The first three games of the franchise are included: Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney, Phoenix: Wright Ace Attorney – Justice for All, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Trials and Tribulations.

Uncover the truth and save the day when Phoenix wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy comes to @Xbox Game Pass September 26!



No objections? We'll see you in court! pic.twitter.com/8RDzJhwqTC — Ace Attorney (@aceattorneygame) September 21, 2023

Since its debut in 2001 on the Game Boy Advance, the beloved series that has seen a remastered release on the Nintendo Switch, Steam, Xbox and Playstation is now more accessible than ever, typically valued at $30 (USD) RRP.

The trilogy is another addition to the large library of over 300 titles playable through Game Pass, also joining perks such as unleashing Riot Games’ extensive rosters in League of Legends and VALORANT.

It will be available on both the Xbox and Windows versions of Game Pass.

You’ll play as the original trilogy’s protagonist, Phoenix Wright—a spiky-haired defense attorney best known for shouting “Objection!” at his opposition.

When a case begins, Wright is able to search crime scenes for evidence that can be presented in court to prove his client’s innocence. In his constant pursuit of the truth, he interacts with a cast of absurd characters and even cross-examines an actual parrot.

This is all accompanied by a gripping story and the iconic soundtrack that has weaseled its way into YouTube videos throughout the past two decades.

The trilogy was followed by three mainline sequels known as the Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy, slated for its remastered release on Jan. 25, 2024, and a prequel series set in the last 19th century titled The Great Ace Attorney: Adventures.

For those who haven’t dipped their toes into the wonderfully wacky world of Ace Attorney before, Game Pass users are in for a treat.

