Them’s Fightin’s Herds coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch

Publisher Modus Games announced today that its indie fighting game Them’s Fightin’ Herds will be coming to various console platforms later this year.

The game will be available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch this autumn. The publisher also unveiled that “more content is on the way” for the game and will come “in the form of a Season 1 Pass featuring four brand-new DLC fighters, stages, and cosmetics to look fresh while kicking butt.”

The season one pass will be a part of the deluxe edition content wherein its physical version can now be pre-ordered by following this link. The game is currently available on PC through Steam, with the console port allowing more players to try and test it.

Them’s Fightin’ Herds was originally released in April 2020 for PC. It is a four-button, 2D fighting game featuring a cast of characters designed by Lauren Faust, the producer and developer for My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic, and the creator, director, and developer for Super Best Friends Forever.

Some of the game’s available modes include the Arcade Mode, Local Versus Mode, Tutorial, and Training Mode. It also has the Story Mode that allows players to dive into an adventure filled with combat challenges, as well as the online matchmaking feature Them’s Fightin’ Herds is known for.

No specific release date was given for the console versions of the game, though a new trailer was also released alongside the announcement. You can visit the game’s official website to learn more.