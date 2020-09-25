The*gameHERS celebrates women in gaming with first award series

The*gameHERs is organizing its first award series focused on women in gaming. It’ll be an eight-week “extravaganza” with a livestream of the award ceremony taking place on Nov. 19, the*gameHERs announced.

There are five main categories with more than 25 sub-categories focusing on community, content creation, esports, gaming, and industry change-makers. Fans can make a nomination for all categories until Oct. 15, then the*gameHERs team will choose three finalists for each category.

The*gameHERs will stream weekly shows dedicated to each category until the ceremony in November. They’ll be hosted by influential women in the gaming industry, such as esports on-air personality Katie Bedford and cosplayer Shellanin.

“To be able to connect with women on this platform and celebrate their uniqueness is such an extraordinary moment and milestone for the community,” Bedford said. “There is so much to uncover within the female gaming world and this is only the beginning.”

The*gameHERs is a group led by four women dedicated to amplifying and centering the voices of women, femme-identifying gamers, and non-binary gamers. It’s a platform full of content to connect, support, and encourage women who game or work in the gaming industry.

“There is huge appetite for a community of female gamers where we can support each other and celebrate all we’ve accomplished in the industry so far, and we’re just getting started,” said Heather Ouida, CEO and co-founder of the*gameHERs.

The award series will be streamed on the*gameHERs Twitch channel and the award ceremony will go live on Nov. 19.