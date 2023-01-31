The Yakuza team was baffled by how much ladies love Goro Majima

The Yakuza and Like a Dragon series has proven itself as one of the most important cultural influences in gaming. You would be hard-pressed to find someone who’s never even heard of the games and that’s amazing considering developer Ryu Ga Gotoku started in such humble beginnings. The popularity of the game and some of its characters have even surprised RGG, according to a recent interview.

In a recent interview with Rock Paper Shotgun, RGG Studios’ chief producer Hiroyuki Sakamoto discussed the upcoming Like a Dragon: Ishin. According to Sakamoto, they were basing the characters appearing in the game based on their popularity with fans at a large public event on a screen, with one character standing above the rest.

Sakamoto explained, “When the number one person came up, and it was Majima, there was just this huge horde of female fans that all just screamed and screamed.”

He went on to express the shock he felt, “Wait a minute, girls like Majima this much? Is he that popular with the ladies?!” Apparently, this is just an unintended side-effect of Majima’s charm, the famed developer admitted.

It’s kind of funny that when posed with the large question about what he’s most excited about in Like a Dragon: Ishin, Sakamoto did not hesitate in saying it was the fact Majima was such a ladies’ man. The Mad Dog Majima is more than he appears, with his tough exterior more of a front he uses to give himself the appearance of being insane.

In truth, Majima is a big softy who only wants to see Kiryu and the rest of the family able to stand on their own feet. While he admittedly has strange ways of accomplishing this, he’s nothing if not devoted to his pursuits.

If RGG is truly planning to include Yakuza characters based on their popularity, then it’s likely Goro Majima will play a significant part in the story. With the game releasing on Feb. 21, players will soon get their next experience with Mad Dog Majima.