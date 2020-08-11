The xCloud streaming service is available in beta today

All Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will have access to around 30 games in the beta version.

Microsoft’s xCloud streaming service is available in a beta version today for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. This service allows players to stream their games on an Android phone.

The xCloud Project transitioned to cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate a month earlier than the full launch scheduled for Sept. 15. “We are launching as a beta to continue to receive gamers’ feedback and build the features that will provide the best gaming experience,” Microsoft said.

All Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to test around 30 games from the catalog. Microsoft has promised more than 100 games when the service fully launches within the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate next month.

The 100 games available for cloud gaming include:

Ark: Survival Evolved

Bleeding Edge

Costume Quest 2

Crackdown 3

Destiny 2

F1 2019

Forza Horizon 4

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

Gears of War 4

Gears 5 Ultimate Edition

Grounded

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars: Definitive Edition

Halo Wars 2

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Halo: Spartan Assault

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Killer Instinct Definitive Edition

Max: The Curse of Brotherhood

Minecraft Dungeons

The Outer Worlds

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Quantum Break

ReCore: Definitive Edition

Ryse: Son of Rome

Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

Sunset Overdrive

Super Lucky’s Tale

Tell Me Why

The Bard’s Tale Trilogy

Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut

Wasteland 3

Wasteland Remastered

Yakuza Kiwami 2

The service only works on Android devices with version 6.0 or greater and Bluetooth version 4.0+. Download the Xbox Game Pass app and you’ll have a mobile version of Xbox on your phone or tablet using an internet connection and the Xbox wireless controller.

Microsoft previously planned for the service to launch on iOS devices as well, but Apple doesn’t allow for any game-streaming apps on the App Store, so it blocked the Xbox Game Pass app.

Apple said the company took this measure to ensure its App Store remains “a safe and trusted place for customers to discover and download apps and a great business opportunity for all developers.”

Microsoft responded by saying that Apple is “alone as the only general-purpose platform to deny consumers from cloud gaming and game subscription services like Xbox Game Pass.”

The full launch of the service will happen on Sept. 15 for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers in 22 countries.