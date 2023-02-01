The Sims 5 will feature multiplayer options, but they won’t overwhelm traditional fans

Despite the promised The Sims 4 update coming on March 14, its time is slowly running out as the next installation of The Sims known as Project Rene is already knocking on our doors. Although we don’t know many details about the upcoming The Sims 5 game, we do know multiplayer will play a huge role.

In the Full Behind The Sims stream on Jan. 31, the director of Project Rene revealed the game will have both single-player and multiplayer. It’s important to note the game will not move in an MMO direction but will be focused on giving players the option to play the game on their own terms.

“Now, one thing to keep in mind is that Project Rene is not an MMO,” Grant Rodiek explained. “It is not this public, shared space where everything you do is always with other people. You could play on your own, on your terms, and then again, when you want on your terms, you can invite others to come and play with you. That’s the structure that we’re pursuing, and we think that’s really cool and perfect for The Sims.”

In other words, The Sims is evolving, listening to players’ feedback and giving the community the option to customize their own experience instead of rigidly dictating their playstyle. Still, Project Rene has a long way to go and we have yet to see how well these two modes interact—but fingers crossed it works.