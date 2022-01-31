The next State of Play will focus on Gran Turismo 7

It will feature over 30 minutes of exclusive gameplay.

Sony has unveiled details regarding the next State of Play episode. It will come out on Wednesday, Feb. 2, and will focus on Gran Turismo 7.

Polyphony Digital’s production is the seventh entry in the highly popular franchise. It will debut only on PlayStation 4 and 5 since it’s still a console exclusive. The game itself is set to premiere in a month, on March 4.

Gran Turismo 7 takes center stage in an all-new State of Play, arriving Wednesday at 2pm Pacific: https://t.co/Yo0Iq8udFH pic.twitter.com/F3ASOpmpeQ — PlayStation (@PlayStation) January 31, 2022

The game developers and Sony have prepared special footage that will last for over 30 minutes. The footage that will be released in the upcoming State of Play episode was recorded on PS5 and will showcase Gran Turismo 7 gameplay.

State of Play is a series produced by Sony, which features exclusive previews of forthcoming PlayStation titles.

According to Tom Henderson, a freelance writer and YouTuber, the next State of Play episode is rumored for early February. It was said to focus on Horizon Forbidden West, however, which comes out on Feb. 18. Now it turns out that it will feature another PlayStation exclusive.

Gran Turismo 7 will allow players to use over 420 car models and 90 unique tracks, according to rumors.

The latest State of Play episode is expected to go live on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 4pm CT. You can catch the episode on PlayStation’s YouTube and Twitch channels.