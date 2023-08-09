The next Bloodborne-inspired Soulslike has finally gone gold ahead of launch

We get it, you’ve all been waiting for Bloodborne to be remastered on PS5. Well, sadly that’s not happening anytime soon. The good news? Lies of P, a Soulslike with that iconic Bloodborne aesthetic is primed and ready to go.

Lies of P has gone gold ahead of its release on Sept. 19. This means all of the development needed to get the game ready for release has been finished, so unlike other releases—we’re looking at you Redfall—this one should work.

It is our genuine pleasure to announce that #LiesofP has Gone Gold. Truly, we cannot wait for your arrival in Krat on September 19.



Even the Black Rabbit Brotherhood snuck in to help us thank everyone for your support. pic.twitter.com/2Yceq6x7Uo — Lies of P (@Liesofp) August 8, 2023

When I first saw Lies of P footage it immediately gave me Bloodborne vibes like I imagine it did many other longtime Souls fans, but under the hood, these two games have big differences.

For starters, Lies of P tells a story inspired by Pinocchio—yes, the children’s story, but don’t expect this to have the same happy ending. You’ll play one of Geppetto’s puppets as you slay monsters and other creepy foes with the trademark Soulslike combat formula.

If you’re a Souls veteran or someone who picked up the genre with Elden Ring then you should be more than equipped for Lies of P. Though the pacing does lend itself closer to those Bloodborne comparisons than what you’d have felt in Elden Ring.

The devs have given fans a chance to try out the game before dishing out the cash to purchase it thanks to a demo that is available across platforms including PS5, Xbox Series, and PC.

Now that it’s gold, this should inspire some faith that it’s at the very least playable once it lands.

